Photo 1303
Beautiful Bagara by the sea #1
An infra red sunset.....
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
2
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2345
photos
100
followers
76
following
356% complete
View this month »
1296
1297
1298
1299
1300
1301
1302
1303
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D70
Taken
15th July 2020 8:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture and gorgeous tones.
July 23rd, 2020
Babs
ace
Love this one too, fav.
July 23rd, 2020
