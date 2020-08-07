Sign up
Photo 1318
A bit of interest amongst the rocks.
The sun shining on these grasses caught our attention - and then we sure some very cute finches feeding on them - too quick for me to catch though...
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2361
photos
101
followers
78
following
361% complete
1312
1313
1314
1315
1316
1317
1318
1319
Views
4
1
365
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
28th July 2020 10:34am
