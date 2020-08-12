Sign up
Photo 1323
An alien landscape....
Winton, in Qld, is home to a huge reservoir of dinosaur bones still to be excavated - and it also showcases some pretty amazing landscapes.
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
9
3
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2365
photos
101
followers
78
following
362% complete
1316
1317
1318
1319
1320
1321
1322
1323
Views
9
Comments
9
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D70
Taken
8th August 2020 3:51am
FBailey
ace
This is really fab!!
August 12th, 2020
Rob Z
ace
@fbailey
This is it FB. At first I hated that blue spot (I still don,t know how to stop that happening!) but then I thought that maybe it just fitted right in with that weird landscape....This was the spot metering with the camera focused on the trunk. Cheers Rob
August 12th, 2020
Rob Z
ace
@fbailey
This was using F4.8 and I think it had a slightly negative bias and a N8 filter - it was really bright up there!
August 12th, 2020
FBailey
ace
@robz
Am going to have to investigate this now, thanks for the info:)
August 12th, 2020
FBailey
ace
I will have to look into negative bias as well!!
August 12th, 2020
Rob Z
ace
Have fun!!
August 12th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Very ethereal.
August 12th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
So dramatic! Highly effective
August 12th, 2020
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
Fabulous shot
August 12th, 2020
