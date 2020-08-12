Previous
Next
An alien landscape.... by robz
Photo 1323

An alien landscape....

Winton, in Qld, is home to a huge reservoir of dinosaur bones still to be excavated - and it also showcases some pretty amazing landscapes.
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
362% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

FBailey ace
This is really fab!!
August 12th, 2020  
Rob Z ace
@fbailey This is it FB. At first I hated that blue spot (I still don,t know how to stop that happening!) but then I thought that maybe it just fitted right in with that weird landscape....This was the spot metering with the camera focused on the trunk. Cheers Rob
August 12th, 2020  
Rob Z ace
@fbailey This was using F4.8 and I think it had a slightly negative bias and a N8 filter - it was really bright up there!
August 12th, 2020  
FBailey ace
@robz Am going to have to investigate this now, thanks for the info:)
August 12th, 2020  
FBailey ace
I will have to look into negative bias as well!!
August 12th, 2020  
Rob Z ace
Have fun!!
August 12th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Very ethereal.
August 12th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
So dramatic! Highly effective
August 12th, 2020  
Elisabeth Sæter ace
Fabulous shot
August 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise