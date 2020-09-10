Previous
The Fern Pond by robz
The Fern Pond

Carnarvon Gorge is surrounded by enormous Sandstone cliffs. These hold water within their structure and gradually release it over many years. Even during droughts this area has wonderfully cool, dripping grottos.
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
