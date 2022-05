ETSOOI Fun...

A blatant ad for the new ETSOOI Challenge! ETSOOI-142 is back-dated to the 5th May and runs to the 7th June.

Use any means you like to really "edit the sorryness out of" one of your images.

This was a really easy edit - choose a boring image, hit the "negative" or "invert" button and see what happens. You may be surprised, you may want to play a bit more with lighting or exposure or saturation - but whatever else you do it probably won't be boring any more.. :)