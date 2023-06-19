Sign up
Previous
Photo 2084
Tawny Nurse Shark..
These are about 3m long and wonderful to watch with their sinuous movements and fabulous flowing tail.
They are docile and were happy to be hand-fed a couple of small pieces of fish.
Much nicer than crocs!
19th June 2023
19th Jun 23
2
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3129
photos
91
followers
55
following
570% complete
2077
2078
2079
2080
2081
2082
2083
2084
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
19th May 2023 11:51am
Privacy
Public
Tags
oztrip
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Hand feeding is Not for me- but I'd be fascinated watching them in the water. Good shot!
June 30th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
They are amazing. I had no idea that some sharks were so docile.
June 30th, 2023
