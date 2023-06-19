Previous
Tawny Nurse Shark.. by robz
Tawny Nurse Shark..

These are about 3m long and wonderful to watch with their sinuous movements and fabulous flowing tail.
They are docile and were happy to be hand-fed a couple of small pieces of fish.
Much nicer than crocs!
19th June 2023 19th Jun 23

Rob Z

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Hand feeding is Not for me- but I'd be fascinated watching them in the water. Good shot!
June 30th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
They are amazing. I had no idea that some sharks were so docile.
June 30th, 2023  
