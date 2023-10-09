Transport - the old and the new...

Previous
Eucha is a town on the Murray River. In the past it was a commercial hub with 240 paddle-steamers bringing in produce and people from hundreds of miles away. Pubs, breweries and brothels boomed. Today it is a wonderful snapshot of times past.
Well done.
The lst time I was in Echuca was 55 years ago. Before digital cameras!! 😀😀😀
November 12th, 2023  
@johnfalconer Great place for a visit. It's probably quite different now to the first time you went there. Very touristy - but still a lot of fun! Cheers Rob
November 12th, 2023  
Fab
November 13th, 2023  
