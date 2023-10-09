Sign up
Photo 2198
Transport - the old and the new...
Eucha is a town on the Murray River. In the past it was a commercial hub with 240 paddle-steamers bringing in produce and people from hundreds of miles away. Pubs, breweries and brothels boomed. Today it is a wonderful snapshot of times past.
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
3
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Tags
oztrip
John Falconer
ace
Well done.
The lst time I was in Echuca was 55 years ago. Before digital cameras!! 😀😀😀
November 12th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
@johnfalconer
Great place for a visit. It's probably quite different now to the first time you went there. Very touristy - but still a lot of fun! Cheers Rob
November 12th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
November 13th, 2023
