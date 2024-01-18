Previous
A native turnip flower.. by robz
A native turnip flower..

At least that's what we call them..
But, I just found out they are naturalized, not native....
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot😊
January 16th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
This looks like something that I know as Ribwort plantain.
January 16th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
@wakelys Hi Susan. I think you're right - I'm pretty sure it is some type of plantain! I just did a Google search and it is probably Plantago lanceolata. Apparently it is naturalized here but not a native after all... Thanks for the info!
January 16th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
It's an amazing edit. The colors make me think about an alien species :-)
January 16th, 2024  
