Previous
Photo 2299
A native turnip flower..
At least that's what we call them..
But, I just found out they are naturalized, not native....
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
4
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3350
photos
115
followers
105
following
629% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D70
Taken
30th December 2023 1:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot😊
January 16th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
This looks like something that I know as Ribwort plantain.
January 16th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
@wakelys
Hi Susan. I think you're right - I'm pretty sure it is some type of plantain! I just did a Google search and it is probably Plantago lanceolata. Apparently it is naturalized here but not a native after all... Thanks for the info!
January 16th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
It's an amazing edit. The colors make me think about an alien species :-)
January 16th, 2024
