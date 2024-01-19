Previous
The other side... by robz
The other side...

I'm going to try to learn how to use the IR camera properly - rather than just playing. Done some research - sort of know how it works - see how it goes.....
Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Renee Salamon
I’m not familiar with an IR camera - good luck. Gtrest b&w abstract with lovely contrast here
January 17th, 2024  
Beverley
Very interesting I look forward to seeing your .R shots.
Just read about it…
January 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Looking forward to seeing what you are going to do.
January 17th, 2024  
