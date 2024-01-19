Sign up
Previous
Photo 2300
The other side...
I'm going to try to learn how to use the IR camera properly - rather than just playing. Done some research - sort of know how it works - see how it goes.....
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
3
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3351
photos
114
followers
106
following
630% complete
2293
2294
2295
2296
2297
2298
2299
2300
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D70
Taken
13th January 2024 3:09pm
Renee Salamon
ace
I’m not familiar with an IR camera - good luck. Gtrest b&w abstract with lovely contrast here
January 17th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Very interesting I look forward to seeing your .R shots.
Just read about it…
January 17th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Looking forward to seeing what you are going to do.
January 17th, 2024
