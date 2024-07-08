Previous
Lines and shapes #7 by robz
Lines and shapes #7

Winter is here..
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Judith Johnson
Wonderful diagonals
July 6th, 2024  
KV
Very nice edit… bold and beautiful.
July 6th, 2024  
Dave
Nice use of negative space and minimalism
July 6th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft
vibrant , colourful art Rob
July 6th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane
Beautiful and elegant. Love the colour combinations
July 6th, 2024  
Suzanne
I like the colours and the edit that emphasises the lines and shapes.
July 6th, 2024  
gloria jones
Terrific pov, composition
July 6th, 2024  
Rob Z
@ankers70 Hi Suzanne. My funny little camera actually does this feel itself if I use the "watercolour" feature. It seems to smooth the edges, remove tiny details and add some highlights. Worth a try in lots of situations. Thanks for your comment! Cheers Rob
July 6th, 2024  
Mags
Beautiful colors!
July 6th, 2024  
Junko Y
A surprising and interesting sight to see!
July 6th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Great shapes and pov.
July 6th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Great shapes and color
July 6th, 2024  
