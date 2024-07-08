Sign up
Previous
Photo 2471
Lines and shapes #7
Winter is here..
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
12
7
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3527
photos
136
followers
108
following
676% complete
View this month »
Judith Johnson
ace
Wonderful diagonals
July 6th, 2024
KV
ace
Very nice edit… bold and beautiful.
July 6th, 2024
Dave
ace
Nice use of negative space and minimalism
July 6th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
vibrant , colourful art Rob
July 6th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Beautiful and elegant. Love the colour combinations
July 6th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
I like the colours and the edit that emphasises the lines and shapes.
July 6th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Terrific pov, composition
July 6th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
@ankers70
Hi Suzanne. My funny little camera actually does this feel itself if I use the "watercolour" feature. It seems to smooth the edges, remove tiny details and add some highlights. Worth a try in lots of situations. Thanks for your comment! Cheers Rob
July 6th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful colors!
July 6th, 2024
Junko Y
ace
A surprising and interesting sight to see!
July 6th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shapes and pov.
July 6th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Great shapes and color
July 6th, 2024
