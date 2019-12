RK2_7230 Robbie

Robbie poked his head out of the conifer to see what I was doing when I was raking the last of the leaves in the back garden. I think I have finally finished apart from a few leaves that will need blowing out of the rockery. I am usually raking leaves well into the new year so I am pleased that they are practically done.



Thanks for getting yesterday's GIF of the dog on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.