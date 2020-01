Mr and Mrs Robin

It surely must be spring! I saw these 2 robins flitting round together and going into the ferns up at RSPB. Robins don't usually stay together unless they are in a flirty mood so these two are obviously a couple. I was pleased to get the 2 of them on the branch together. They are such lovely little birds.



Thank you for getting yesterday's blackbird on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.