Exploring bunny

I'm glad Steve was with me today when we went walking around Priory as he spotted the rabbit for me. I love his little stumpy tail.



We had to drive into Bedford as I usually park on the business park near Cardington but unfortunately travelers have taken over the car park again and I didn't want to get my car broken into. While we were walking round Priory we heard a car alarm going off that sounded like it was from the business park so I'm glad I didn't leave my car there. I keep a camera in the car so that I always have them but I usually take my favourite with me and leave the bag in the boot. That contains a x2 extender as well as other camera odds and ends so I wouldn't have wanted that stolen either. I wonder how long it will take the council to get rid of them this time. They don't seem to get prosecuted despite damaging the height restriction rail so it's very unfair. Rant over.



