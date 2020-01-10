Previous
Exploring bunny by rosiekind
Photo 2978

Exploring bunny

I'm glad Steve was with me today when we went walking around Priory as he spotted the rabbit for me. I love his little stumpy tail.

We had to drive into Bedford as I usually park on the business park near Cardington but unfortunately travelers have taken over the car park again and I didn't want to get my car broken into. While we were walking round Priory we heard a car alarm going off that sounded like it was from the business park so I'm glad I didn't leave my car there. I keep a camera in the car so that I always have them but I usually take my favourite with me and leave the bag in the boot. That contains a x2 extender as well as other camera odds and ends so I wouldn't have wanted that stolen either. I wonder how long it will take the council to get rid of them this time. They don't seem to get prosecuted despite damaging the height restriction rail so it's very unfair. Rant over.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.

10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Diana ace
Lovely shot of the Bunny Rosie, sorry to hear about the rest. It seems to be the same all over ;-)
January 10th, 2020  
Hope D Jennings ace
Adorable little bunny!
January 10th, 2020  
Rosie Kind ace
@ludwigsdiana Yes it does seem as though they get about everywhere. Thanks for your nice comment
January 10th, 2020  
