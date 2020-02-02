Sign up
Photo 3001
Snowdrops
These grow through the gravel on the edge of our drive. I always think they look lovely.
Thank you for getting Bas on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
2nd February 2020
2nd Feb 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
2nd February 2020 12:03pm
Tags
flowers
,
plants
,
garden
,
snowdrops
