Mr & Mrs Greenfinch

I was thrilled to get a photo of this pair of greenfinches because they have been endangered and I am hoping that they breed and successfully rear a few more little birds. The one at the bottom is the male and of course the female doesn't look as striking which is funny as females in the human world tend to be the ones to get the attention!



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's heron on PP. It is always much appreciated.