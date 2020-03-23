Bobbie blackbird

Taken through the kitchen window and the windows desperately need cleaning! I think that is first on the list for tomorrow's jobs.



Today, I spent some time doing the edges round the vegetable plot as the grass was looking very scruffy. It was lovely out in the garden with the sun shining and I was surprised that Robbie didn't come down to eat some tasty worms and grubs but he was nowhere to be seen.



The blue tits are definitely nesting in the camera nest box as there is more nesting material in there and you can see how they are making a round bit in the middle for the eggs. Nature really is wonderful.



