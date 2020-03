Sitting on the fence

I saw this lovely crow sitting on the fence when Steve and I went for a walk in Priory Country Park. We stayed on the path along by the river and the sun shone so nicely. We took a flask and some coffee and biscuits and it was just lovely sitting there watching the world go by. Only a few people about on that part and we kept our 2m distance. It was lovely



