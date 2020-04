My very own dear Robbie

He came to see me as I was in the kitchen and he's standing on the birdbath in this photo. I wonder if he was thinking "Is she going to get the suet pellets out again?" He had already taken 2 from my hand but I think I had better go and give him some more. He does really love them.



Thank you for getting yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.