Robbie

I probably put this photo on 365 a year ago but I just had to share it with you again now. Robbie is such a good Dad to his little ones and keeps flying over from next door's garden every time I got out into the garden. He also has some competition though as the male and female blackbirds from the nest at the front of the house have discovered where I keep all the food and they now come calling to see when I open the cafe! I have to put their food on the grass though as they won't come and sit on my hand like Robbie. It's always lovely to see the birds and this lockdown isn't too bad really when you get the pleasure of the birds singing and feeding in your garden.



I have been busy planting out my runner beans and courgettes as I think the danger of frost is not too great (hopefully!).



Thank you for getting Steve's car and Goosy on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. Steve couldn't see it being driven off on the transporter as he said that he did have tears in his eyes but I'm sure time will help him heal.