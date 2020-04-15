Steve saying goodbye to his car

A sad day for Steve because he's had this car since he was 18 and he celebrated his 70th birthday last week!



Until this morning, he had 9 vehicles now it's just 8! ~As you can imagine he gets a bit attached to things like cars. I think they are his children that he didn't have.



Anyway, it has been bought by someone in West Sussex so it has quite a long journey on the back of a transporter lorry driven by a friend in the village who deals with classic cars.



