Steve saying goodbye to his car by rosiekind
Photo 3074

Steve saying goodbye to his car

A sad day for Steve because he's had this car since he was 18 and he celebrated his 70th birthday last week!

Until this morning, he had 9 vehicles now it's just 8! ~As you can imagine he gets a bit attached to things like cars. I think they are his children that he didn't have.

Anyway, it has been bought by someone in West Sussex so it has quite a long journey on the back of a transporter lorry driven by a friend in the village who deals with classic cars.

Thank you for getting yesterday's mandarin duck on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Sarah Bremner ace
Isn't that a lovely photo with special memories for him. 😄
April 15th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Wow saying goodbye after all these years is sometimes hard but can give a great feeling of relief! Life’s laundry is a healthy way to go! Lovely capture!
April 15th, 2020  
