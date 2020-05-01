Greedy starlings

I didn't upload yesterday and wish that I had because I have bought a new laptop because the camera wouldn't work on the other one. Well it took me ages to set it all up and I'm not sure whether I like it or not. Some of the programs seem to be old style! I managed to get the camera on the nest box working OK after I had installed the program and it was working fine this morning. I watched Mummy blue tit taking the shells off her little ones as they hatched but then I lost the picture! I don't know what's going on. I now wonder whether there is a fault in the hardware to the nest box. It's so frustrating! Now my old laptop won't boot up and it's not even Friday 13th!



The weather here is better now with the sun shining although it's not as warm as it was. I shall have to go out in the garden and take some photos for today. So far I have done nothing but house cleaning.



Thanks for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.