RK3_6766 Look how they've grown

Today I was excited because Mummy Blue Tit brought the youngsters to the garden to feed. It was wonderful to see the little birds who grew up in my camera nest box. They are certainly growing. It's amazing how many young birds I am getting in my garden - goldfinches, blackbirds, starlings, great tits and I had another surprise visitor this morning. Take a look in my Bits & Bobs album to see who it was.

In the meantime, thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting Robbie on PP yesterday. He seems unfazed by it and is still coming for suet pellets. Fame hasn't gone to his head!
