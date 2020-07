Such a lovely youngster

I actually took this last month and wondered why I hadn't posted it when I looked through some photos so thought I would post it now.



I saw this beautiful youngster in Priory Country Park before the teenagers were swimming in the lock. I haven't seen it since because there's always such a noise round where this lovely bird was sitting. No wonder he doesn't want to sit and fish there now!



Thanks for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.