Previous
Next
Cheeky little fellow by rosiekind
Photo 3181

Cheeky little fellow

I haven't had so many birds in the garden but Squizzer still comes to have a tuck in. I'm not sure what he's eating in this shot. He's probably been stealing food from the bird table again!

Thanks for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's photos on PP. It is always much appreciated.
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
871% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a sweet shot, he always looks so mischievous.
July 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise