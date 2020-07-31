Sign up
Photo 3181
Cheeky little fellow
I haven't had so many birds in the garden but Squizzer still comes to have a tuck in. I'm not sure what he's eating in this shot. He's probably been stealing food from the bird table again!
Thanks for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's photos on PP. It is always much appreciated.
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
squirrel
,
animal
,
garden
,
squizzer
Diana
ace
Such a sweet shot, he always looks so mischievous.
July 31st, 2020
