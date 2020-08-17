Previous
Mrs Sparrow by rosiekind
Photo 3198

Mrs Sparrow

I saw this lovely female sparrow when I went down to my friends' house to help him with his new camera. I wish the sparrows would come along to our end of the road but it was nice to see them.

Thanks for all your kind comments and favs and for getting yesterday's wren and hibiscus on PP. It is always much appreciated.
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Linda
Lovely shot!
August 17th, 2020  
