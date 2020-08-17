Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3198
Mrs Sparrow
I saw this lovely female sparrow when I went down to my friends' house to help him with his new camera. I wish the sparrows would come along to our end of the road but it was nice to see them.
Thanks for all your kind comments and favs and for getting yesterday's wren and hibiscus on PP. It is always much appreciated.
17th August 2020
17th Aug 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8085
photos
230
followers
61
following
876% complete
View this month »
3191
3192
3193
3194
3195
3196
3197
3198
Latest from all albums
2655
3196
1818
2656
3197
1819
2657
3198
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
17th August 2020 3:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
sparrow
,
female
Linda
Lovely shot!
August 17th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close