Photo 3202
He has realised that I've just filled up the feeder
Sorry no time at the moment other than to post this photo. Will be back later
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
Tags
bird
,
seed
,
feeder
,
great-tit
