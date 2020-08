Happiness is a dog called Zac

I love the way Zac's ears fly about and his tongue lollops out. He's such a lovely dog and he is always so happy to go for a walk and he's very obedient too. When Sarah tells him to come or stay, he does so without any fuss. Such a gorgeous little fellow.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's blue tit and the horse doing what horses do on PP. I'm glad the horse made you smile. It is always much appreciated.