Moorhen

I had a lovely walk along by the river as far Bulge Wood again and I sat in the sunshine reading my latest book (that's not on Kindle). It's a biography about Noel "Razor" Smith who has been a career criminal with 58 criminal convictions. He has spent most of his life in prison where he learnt to read and write, gaining an Honours Diploma from the London School of Journalism and an A Level in Law! The book really makes you think because he was unfairly beaten up by plain clothes police for crimes that he didn't commit when he was 13 resulting in him spending time at a Young Offenders Institution where again he was beaten up and it was supposed to be a "short sharp shock" resulting in him rebelling even more! The book is entitled "A few kind words and a loaded gun" if anyone is interested in reading it.



Anyway, I digress as I spent my afternoon in the sunshine enjoying the beauty of nature.



Thank you for getting yesterday's robin on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.