Double trouble

I rarely get a photo of them both together so it was nice to manage it. However, there are often 3 of them so I don't know where their mate was. I used to get a black squirrel in the garden but I haven't seen him for ages. They are such fun to watch as there antics chasing each other up trees, etc. really make me laugh and we need a bit of laughter in these unprecedented times.



