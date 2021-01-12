Previous
Double trouble by rosiekind
Photo 3346

Double trouble

I rarely get a photo of them both together so it was nice to manage it. However, there are often 3 of them so I don't know where their mate was. I used to get a black squirrel in the garden but I haven't seen him for ages. They are such fun to watch as there antics chasing each other up trees, etc. really make me laugh and we need a bit of laughter in these unprecedented times.

Thank you for getting all 4 of my images on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. Also thank you for new followers that have joined in. It is always much appreciated.
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

Rosie Kind

Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
They are so cute. We have a grey one and a black one visit our front garden. We have two fairly large hazelnut trees but have never had a single nut off either of them........ but we do keep finding little stockpiles of them buried all over the place.
January 12th, 2021  
