Waiting for suet pellets by rosiekind
Photo 3374

Waiting for suet pellets

This is the other robin that visits my garden. He comes from a different direction than Robbie. Anyway, he waited patiently for me to go and get him some suet pellets.

We have been to get our Covid vaccinations this morning and I have to say that they had it so well organised. A really brilliant service from the NHS.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Lynda McG ace
I just can't resist a robin shot
February 9th, 2021  
