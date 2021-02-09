Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3374
Waiting for suet pellets
This is the other robin that visits my garden. He comes from a different direction than Robbie. Anyway, he waited patiently for me to go and get him some suet pellets.
We have been to get our Covid vaccinations this morning and I have to say that they had it so well organised. A really brilliant service from the NHS.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
1
0
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
9th February 2021 1:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
robin
,
hedge
Lynda McG
ace
I just can't resist a robin shot
February 9th, 2021
