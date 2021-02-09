Waiting for suet pellets

This is the other robin that visits my garden. He comes from a different direction than Robbie. Anyway, he waited patiently for me to go and get him some suet pellets.



We have been to get our Covid vaccinations this morning and I have to say that they had it so well organised. A really brilliant service from the NHS.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.