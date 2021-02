Isn't he lovely

I was pleased to see the stonechats when I walked along Wood Lane this morning and I didn't have to walk all the way to Hill Farm. It has been snowing a bit but not really enough to worry about but the wind is very cold and there's lots of ice around. It was nice just to get out of the house for an hour.



Thank you for getting both of yesterday's images on the robin on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.