Previous
Next
They didn’t need asking twice by rosiekind
Photo 3394

They didn’t need asking twice

As soon as I had filled up the bird feeders and bird table, the starlings were there. It’s amazing how they know.

Thank you for getting yesterday’s photos on PP and for all your kind comments, Favs and birthday wishes. It is always much appreciated
1st March 2021 1st Mar 21

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
929% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter ace
Lovely capture Rosie :)
March 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise