Previous
Next
Photo 3405
Beautiful blossom
A quick walk today as I didn't want to get caught in a shower and there were black clouds looming. However, I saw this lovely blossom down by the cycle track.
Thank you for getting all 3 of my images on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
12th March 2021
12th Mar 21
3
2
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8532
photos
224
followers
66
following
932% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
12th March 2021 12:46pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
blossom
,
cycle-track
Lesley
ace
Ah so beautiful. I was out in it today but the wind and the hail made photos, particularly of plants, trees etc, really difficult. You did right to make it a short one.
March 12th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh so beautiful and so nicely captured .- fav
March 12th, 2021
Merrelyn
ace
Lovely dof too :)
March 12th, 2021
