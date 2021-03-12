Previous
Beautiful blossom by rosiekind
Photo 3405

Beautiful blossom

A quick walk today as I didn't want to get caught in a shower and there were black clouds looming. However, I saw this lovely blossom down by the cycle track.

Thank you for getting all 3 of my images on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
12th March 2021 12th Mar 21

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Lesley ace
Ah so beautiful. I was out in it today but the wind and the hail made photos, particularly of plants, trees etc, really difficult. You did right to make it a short one.
March 12th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh so beautiful and so nicely captured .- fav
March 12th, 2021  
Merrelyn ace
Lovely dof too :)
March 12th, 2021  
