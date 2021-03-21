Dear little chaffinch

This female chaffinch stopped on the roof to see what the feeders looked like. I had taken the finches favourite feeder down to wash it so a different feeder was up. I don't think they liked the change and they were rather puzzled by it so I have filled up the now clean feeder and put it back for them. It has been busy with birds ever since. They don't seem to like change but perhaps we are all a bit like that at times.



