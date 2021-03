Magpie

This magpie visits our garden most days now and I know that it's the same one because he has strange looking eyes. I have emailed this photo to the RSPB to ask whether it is diseased or deformed so I will let you know if and when I get an answer back.



In the meantime, thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.