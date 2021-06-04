Previous
Such lovely little birds by rosiekind
Photo 3489

Such lovely little birds

I was so pleased to see several of the fledglings in the garden. At one time, I saw at least 3 so it looks as though maybe all 6 fledged but I shall have to be on the lookout for the others. They are gorgeous and I would love to have one in my hand but that's highly unlikely!

It's a bit showery today so I haven't been out but have just taken my photos through the kitchen window.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

