Photo 3522
I'm off
I saw this lovely goldfinch along Wood Lane but as I stopped to take his photo he flew off. Still I was pleased to get him in flight.
Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
0
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8814
photos
220
followers
66
following
964% complete
3515
3516
3517
3518
3519
3520
3521
3522
1954
2915
3520
2916
3521
1955
2917
3522
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
7th July 2021 10:09am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bird
,
flight
,
goldfinch
,
wood-lane
