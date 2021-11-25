Previous
Next
Chubby robin by rosiekind
Photo 3663

Chubby robin

My plans changed this morning so I walked down to the lock for a change. This robin looked nice and podgy and he posed so nicely for me.

Thank you for getting all of yesterday's photos on PP and for all you kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1003% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
bbrrrr......makes me shiver !
November 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise