Photo 3663
Chubby robin
My plans changed this morning so I walked down to the lock for a change. This robin looked nice and podgy and he posed so nicely for me.
Thank you for getting all of yesterday's photos on PP and for all you kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
1
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9118
photos
216
followers
56
following
1003% complete
3656
3657
3658
3659
3660
3661
3662
3663
Tags
bird
,
robin
,
cycle-track
Kitty Hawke
ace
bbrrrr......makes me shiver !
November 25th, 2021
