Photo 3770
Some of the lions
This was taken with my phone the other day when I visited the zoo. I just liked this photo because the lions look so chilled and there's a good sky in the background. I hope you like it too.
Thank you for getting yesterday's singing birds collage on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
12th March 2022
12th Mar 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
animals
,
lions
,
whipsnade-zoo
