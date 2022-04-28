Sign up
Photo 3817
Song thrush in the field
I only walked a little way along Wood Lane and when I had taken this photo of the song thrush decided I could go home.
Thank you for getting all 3 of my photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
28th April 2022 1:11pm
Tags
bird
,
field
,
song-thrush
,
wood-lane
