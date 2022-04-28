Previous
Song thrush in the field by rosiekind
Song thrush in the field

I only walked a little way along Wood Lane and when I had taken this photo of the song thrush decided I could go home.

Thank you for getting all 3 of my photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
28th April 2022

Rosie Kind

