Previous
Next
Woody at the birdbath by rosiekind
Photo 3855

Woody at the birdbath

Continuing my birdbath theme, I saw Woody who stopped by for a drink. He is a regular visitor to the feeders but I haven't seen him on the birdbath very often so it was a joy to see him.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1056% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise