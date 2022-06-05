Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3855
Woody at the birdbath
Continuing my birdbath theme, I saw Woody who stopped by for a drink. He is a regular visitor to the feeders but I haven't seen him on the birdbath very often so it was a joy to see him.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
5th June 2022
5th Jun 22
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9519
photos
201
followers
56
following
1056% complete
View this month »
3848
3849
3850
3851
3852
3853
3854
3855
Latest from all albums
2062
3172
3853
2063
3173
3854
3174
3855
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
4th June 2022 6:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
birdbath
,
great-spotted-woodpecker
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close