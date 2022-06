Look who I saw this morning

I have heard pheasants but over the past weeks I haven't seen one until today! I was so pleased to get a few shots of this lovely fellow although he was trying to hide but I got him anyway.



The weather is lovely today - bright sunshine but a sensible temperature and I would be quite pleased if it stayed like this. We had a load of rain last night and I bet my potatoes growing in the back garden appreciated it.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.