Previous
Next
In the bath by rosiekind
Photo 3886

In the bath

This little great tit decided to come to the birdbath. Such lovely little birds.

Thank you for getting yesterday's view of Wood lane on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1064% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise