Photo 3886
In the bath
This little great tit decided to come to the birdbath. Such lovely little birds.
Thank you for getting yesterday's view of Wood lane on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
birdbath
,
great-tit
