I think it's called getting your leg over by rosiekind
I think it's called getting your leg over

I have been for another trip to the zoo where I saw these flamingos and they must think that it's spring. They were definitely getting frisky!

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
