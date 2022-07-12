Previous
Look who I saw today by rosiekind
Photo 3892

Look who I saw today

I ventured along Wood Lane before it got too hot and I saw some lovely birds and funnily enough they were all brown! I will post the others in my other albums.

Thank you for getting yesterday's sunset on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

Rosie Kind

Photo Details

