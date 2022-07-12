Sign up
Photo 3892
Look who I saw today
I ventured along Wood Lane before it got too hot and I saw some lovely birds and funnily enough they were all brown! I will post the others in my other albums.
Thank you for getting yesterday's sunset on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
red-kite
,
bird-of-prey
,
wood-lane
