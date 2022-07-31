Previous
Next
Buzzard perching by rosiekind
Photo 3911

Buzzard perching

When I went for a walk along Wood Lane this morning I saw this buzzard perching on the straw bales. The farmer has harvested most of his fields now and it is so early to get it all done. My father was a farmer and I remember harvest times very well but we certainly didn't harvest in July! I think the drought here has contributed to what I think will be a much smaller crop. With everything going on, it can only mean higher prices.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
31st July 2022 31st Jul 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1071% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great find and shot! The whole of Europe seems to be suffering thtough the drought and high temps.
July 31st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise