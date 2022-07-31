Buzzard perching

When I went for a walk along Wood Lane this morning I saw this buzzard perching on the straw bales. The farmer has harvested most of his fields now and it is so early to get it all done. My father was a farmer and I remember harvest times very well but we certainly didn't harvest in July! I think the drought here has contributed to what I think will be a much smaller crop. With everything going on, it can only mean higher prices.



