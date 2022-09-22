Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3963
Covid has got me
This is why I haven't posted for a while as I feel so awful that I haven't even taken photos through the kitchen window
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9714
photos
196
followers
55
following
1085% complete
View this month »
3956
3957
3958
3959
3960
3961
3962
3963
Latest from all albums
3958
3238
3959
3960
3961
3239
3962
3963
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
22nd September 2022 10:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
test
,
positive
,
covid
Danette Thompson
ace
Feel better. It got me a few weeks back, too.
September 22nd, 2022
Skip Tribby - 🇬🇧
ace
It does seem to be making a resurgence. Both of our daughters and three of our grandchildren have tested positive even though they all live far apart for one another.
September 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close