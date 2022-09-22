Previous
Covid has got me by rosiekind
Photo 3963

Covid has got me

This is why I haven't posted for a while as I feel so awful that I haven't even taken photos through the kitchen window
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Feel better. It got me a few weeks back, too.
September 22nd, 2022  
Skip Tribby - ​🇬🇧 ace
It does seem to be making a resurgence. Both of our daughters and three of our grandchildren have tested positive even though they all live far apart for one another.
September 22nd, 2022  
