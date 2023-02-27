Previous
Birthday flowers by rosiekind
Birthday flowers

These are the flowers my son bought me and it was lovely to see him when he paid me a surprise visit last Tuesday.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
27th February 2023

Photo Details

