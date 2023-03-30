Sign up
Photo 4152
Mrs Kingfisher
Well I was lucky enough to both male and female kingfishers today but I did have to be patient. It was so nice to see them.
Thank you for getting yesterday's bunny on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
1
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10031
photos
182
followers
53
following
1137% complete
View this month »
4145
4146
4147
4148
4149
4150
4151
4152
Latest from all albums
3346
3347
4148
4149
4150
4151
3348
4152
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
30th March 2023 10:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
female
,
kingfisher
,
gadespring
carol white
ace
A lovely capture.Fav😊
March 30th, 2023
