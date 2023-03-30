Previous
Mrs Kingfisher by rosiekind
Photo 4152

Mrs Kingfisher

Well I was lucky enough to both male and female kingfishers today but I did have to be patient. It was so nice to see them.

Thank you for getting yesterday's bunny on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Rosie Kind

carol white ace
A lovely capture.Fav😊
March 30th, 2023  
