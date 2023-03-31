Hungry Squizzer

Nothing quite so colourful today as it was Squizzer eating nuts that I had just topped up in his nut box. Another wet day unfortunately.



We were going to a funeral and although we turned up really early, we couldn't find anywhere to park so we had to come home. Patrick was only 59 years old and had looked after his wife all his married life as she had a terrible illness. Sadly he passed away just a week after she died. He was such a lovely man and when we had lockdown, he brought vegetables round for us. He was so kind and caring and helped a lot of elderly people by doing their garden for nothing. He worked nights so that he could look after his wife during the day. It seems so cruel that he should die just a week after she died. The last year she had been in a care home because she didn't know him and had become even more frail. It seems that only the good die young and it certainly was in Patrick's case.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting both of yesterday's kingfishers on PP. It is always very much appreciated.